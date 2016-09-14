U.S. has no right to lecture Beijing over North Korea: Chinese state media

The United States is a troublemaker that has no right to lecture China over reining in North Korea, as tensions on the peninsula are a direct result of U.S. actions, the official People’s Daily newspaper said on Wednesday.

Commentaries in the newspaper are considered to be endorsed by the leadership.

While China has been angered by North Korea’s fifth and largest nuclear test to date last week, it has also blamed the United States for taking what Beijing sees as equally provocative behavior, like the decision to base a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.

China is North Korea’s most important diplomatic and trade partner, and while China has signed up for tough United Nations sanctions on the isolated state, it refuses to cut the country off, fearing collapse.

The United States says it wants China to do more, with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week singling out the role he said China should play.

In a commentary, the ruling Communist Party’s official paper said the United States was pretending it had nothing to do with the North Korea issue and was putting the blame on others.

“People have reason to doubt whether Washington is willing to make the effort to push the North Korea issue in the direction of a resolution,” the paper said.

“At the start of the year after North Korea carried out its fourth nuclear test, the United States did not hesitate to increase irritations to the peninsula’s security situation, did not hesitate to harm regional countries strategic security interests, strongly pushing THAAD’s deployment in South Korea,” it said.

The United States is doing less and less for the public good in international affairs, “but its vigor for trouble-making has not diminished an iota,” the newspaper said in the commentary, published under the pen name “Zhong Sheng,” meaning “Voice of China,” often used to give views on foreign policy.

North Korea is an example of this, as are Washington’s “brazen” efforts to provoke problems in the South China Sea by claiming to be a “protector of the rules,” the paper added.

China has been infuriated by “freedom of navigation” patrols conducted by the U.S. in the South China Sea, where China is locked in disputes with several Southeast Asian nations.

The United States is an “enormous obstacle” to a resolution of the North Korea nuclear issue, the paper said.

“The United States needs to seriously look back at how things have developed with the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula, and really think about an effective resolution method and assume its responsibilities.”

Also Wednesday, the North accused the United States of pushing the Korean Peninsula to “the point of explosion” after it dispatched two huge bombers in a show of force against Pyongyang.

The supersonic B-1B Lancers flew over South Korea Tuesday as Washington vowed its “unshakable commitment” to defend its allies in the region following North Korea’s fifth and largest-ever nuclear test conducted last week.

Washington called the demonstration “just one example of the full range of military capabilities.” It took similar military actions following previous atomic tests.

North Korea labelled the flyover by the “infamous” nuclear bombers as Washington’s attempt to seek “an opportunity of mounting a preemptive nuclear attack,” referring to US plans to deploy further strategic assets to the peninsula.

“These extremely reckless provocations of the US imperialist warmongers are pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion hour by hour,” the state-run KCNA news agency said.

It warned that the North Korean army was fully armed with “all means for military counteraction” to strike back at any enemy attack in “a single blow”.

Washington is planning to send the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and the Japan-based Carrier Strike Group Five to South Korean waters next month for a joint naval exercise, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

A spokesman for United States Forces Korea declined to confirm the report, citing operational matters.

South Korea hosts 28,000 US troops as the two Koreas technically remain at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

In Tokyo, a Lower House committee condemned North Korea in a resolution blasting the nuclear test Wednesday.

The nuclear test was a “reckless” act that Japan, “as the only country to suffer an atomic bombing, absolutely cannot accept,” according to the resolution, which was approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee while the Diet is currently in recess.

“The Japanese government should seek to strengthen pressure (on North Korea) through our country’s unilateral measures as well as through the U.N. Security Council’s” responses, the resolution said.

The Upper House’s foreign and defense affairs committee was to also adopt a similar resolution later Wednesday.

Friday’s nuclear test and another one in January in defiance of global opposition, prompted Japan to lodge strong protests with the country. North Korea has also been pursuing ballistic missile development, firing more than 20 missiles this year.

Following the nuclear test, the Japanese government said it will consider strengthening unilateral sanctions on North Korea, while calling on the U.N. Security Council to adopt a new resolution to impose tougher sanctions on Pyongyang.

Japan is serving as a nonpermanent member of the council this year.