Renho acknowledges that she has yet to renounce her Taiwanese citizenship

Flip-flopping from earlier remarks, Democratic Party deputy head Renho acknowledged Tuesday that she has yet to renounce her Taiwanese citizenship, a revelation that potentially affects her bid for a leadership election of Japan’s biggest opposition party, slated for Thursday.

In a hastily convened news conference, Renho, who is half Taiwanese and half Japanese, corrected her earlier assertion that she relinquished her Taiwanese citizenship at the age of 17 when she officially obtained Japanese nationality.

She called the mix-up an honest mistake and blamed it on her Taiwanese father, who had taken care of all the paperwork needed to get her Japanese citizenship.

Renho added she could not follow her father’s conversations with officials at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Tokyo because of the language barrier.

“I would like to apologize for the confusion caused by my inaccurate memories and the lack of coherency in my recent remarks,” Renho said.

“But at the time, my identity as a politician has always been based on the idea that I am Japanese and I’ve worked for the sake of my own nation. And I will from now on, too.”

The likelihood that Renho, who goes only by one name, will become the first female leader to steer the struggling DP has loomed increasingly large, with polls showing she is the front-runner of the center-left party’s key leadership election slated for Thursday.

The current leader, Katsuya Okada, also hailed Renho as a symbol of diversity due to her gender and foreign background, but her about-face may cast doubt on her caliber as the potential leader of the biggest opposition party.

At the onset of heated media coverage over her possible dual citizenship, Renho had originally insisted she was “Japanese from the moment I was born,” only to correct this to say she legally became Japanese upon giving up her Taiwanese citizenship at the age of 17 in 1985.

Until then, she was technically a Taiwanese citizen as per the old nationality law that requested children of an international marriage adopt the father’s nationality.

Under the revised Nationality Law, a Japanese national who also holds foreign citizenship is obliged to choose one before turning 22.