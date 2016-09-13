Medical expenses rise to record ¥41 trillion as Japan ages

Medical expenses paid to hospitals and clinics across Japan in fiscal 2015 increased 3.8 percent from the previous year to an estimated record ¥41.46 trillion on the back of the aging population and increased costs for advanced medical services, the health ministry said.

An official of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Tuesday the rise may also be attributable to an increase in the use of new expensive hepatitis C drugs since last autumn.

Expenses on antiviral drugs including that of hepatitis C surged 3.5 times, or ¥295.4 billion, from the previous year, according to medical fee receipts, the ministry said.

Per capita annual medical expenses rose ¥13,000 to ¥327,000. Expenses for people aged 74 and younger averaged ¥220,000, up ¥9,000, while for those aged 75 or older, expenses per person rose to ¥948,000, up ¥17,000.