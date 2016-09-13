Japan looks to boost limo services for flashy foreign visitors

Need a flashy ride? The transport ministry plans to develop the stretch limousine sector for wealthy foreign tourists, entertainers and fun-seekers.

The ministry will conduct a survey of foreign visitors, taxi operators and travel agencies to establish safety and quality standards for limousine services. The survey will take place next fiscal year and services meeting the new standards will become available from fiscal 2018.

Existing taxi services in Japan, including limousine services, are mainly for corporate customers on long-term contracts.

The ministry hopes to reflect in the limousine services the needs of wealthy tourists who want to travel in style from the airport, for example, the sources said.

The survey will gauge demand for limousines among foreign tourists. It will also ask what they expect, ranging from foreign-language abilities of drivers to smartphone ride-hailing apps and in-car Wi-Fi.

The ministry factored the costs into its budget request for fiscal 2017, sources said.

The ministry will form a panel of experts around autumn 2017 to set standards for quality limousine services, including for safety and fare levels, based on the survey’s findings.

The ministry aims to create a system under which its district transport bureaus will taxi operators permits to operate limousines based on the envisioned standards. It will set this up by March 2018.

In Japan, many taxi firms charge fares for dedicated cars on an hourly basis. The ministry is considering allowing limousine fares to be charged in smaller time units, such as 15 minutes, hoping that this will encourage casual use for short hops.