Skyliner train tops 20 million passengers amid demand for swift travel to Narita

The number of rail passengers using Keisei Electric Railway Co.’s latest Skyliner route topped 20 million on Tuesday, after just over six years of service.

The train travels the 70 km from central Tokyo to Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture in as little as 36 minutes.

Keisei held a ceremony to mark the milestone at Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station. It offered a commemorative gift to the 20 millionth passenger.

The current, third-generation Skyliner train was launched in July 2010. It uses the Narita Sky Access Line, which has more straight sections than the line used by earlier Skyliners.

Traveling at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour, the new Skyliner takes passengers to and from Narita in 36 to 44 minutes, although the journey is longer for travel at certain times of day.

It took three years and five months for the current Skyliner to see its passenger count top 10 million. After that, use increased steadily thanks to an increase in the number of planes using Narita and a surge in foreign tourists visiting to Japan.

In fiscal 2015, when tourists from China increased sharply, about 10,000 passengers used the Skyliner service per day.

From April to June this year, the number of Skyliner passengers grew 6 percent year on year, although the number of Chinese visitors traveling on shopping tours waned during the period.

Cumulative passenger traffic for the Skyliner topped 20 million only one year and four months after surpassing the 15-million mark in May last year.