Two strong temblors rock South Korea, prompting shutdown of four reactors

Two strong earthquakes jolted a historic city in southeastern South Korea on Monday, but there were no reports of serious injuries or damage, officials said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quakes measured magnitude-5.1 and -5.8 and were centered near Gyeongju city. It said the magnitude-5.8 quake was the largest ever recorded in South Korea.

Local television showed children hiding under a dinner table and goods falling off the shelves at a supermarket.

Officials said two people received minor injuries, but gave no further details. The Yonhap news agency said minor cracks appeared in some buildings, but no major damage was reported.

The quakes shook large areas of the country, including the capital, Seoul, where tall buildings swayed.

South Korea experiences relatively little seismic activity, unlike neighboring Japan, which has frequent major quakes.

Gyeongju was the capital of one of the Korean Peninsula’s ancient kingdoms and is now a popular tourist destination.

South Korea’s nuclear operator meanwhile said early on Tuesday it suspended operation of four reactors at a nuclear power complex as a precaution late Monday after two earthquakes struck the country’s southeast.

State-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. shut down the Wolsong No.1, Wolsong No. 2, Wolsong No. 3 and Wolsong No. 4 reactors, with a combined capacity of 2,779 megawatts, an official with the operator said.

It was not immediately clear when the four reactors would restart.

The shutdown of the four takes the number of reactors offline in the country to seven, according to KHNP website.

KHNP, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp., operates 25 nuclear reactors in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.