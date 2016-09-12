America remembers world-changing day on 15th anniversary of 9/11

America commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sunday with emotional services of remembrance in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania to honor those who perished in the world’s deadliest terror strikes.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaida operatives crashed four passenger jets, two into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, one into the Pentagon and one into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — killing nearly 3,000 people and changing the world forever.

This year’s anniversary comes with the United States locked in a bruising White House election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, who both attended the New York service, although Clinton left early after feeling unwell.

Even 15 years later, the long shadow cast by the attacks lives on in wars being fought today in Iraq and Afghanistan, and conflict tearing apart countries from Libya to Syria, allowing al-Qaida affiliates and the Islamic State (IS) terror group to breed and prosper.

President Barack Obama said no words or deeds could ever truly erase the pain of loss, but urged Americans to stand true to the nation’s ideals and not allow groups like al-Qaida and IS to divide the country.

“It is so important today that we reaffirm our character as a nation,” he told a remembrance service at the Pentagon.

“Our diversity, our patchwork heritage, is not a weakness. It is still and always will be one of our greatest strengths.”

In New York, relatives fought back tears, clasped onto each other and bowed their heads at the September 11 Memorial on the site of the destroyed World Trade Center, which was closed to the general public.

The emotional service — in the shadow of the newly built Freedom Tower — observed six moments of silence to honor the four attacks and the moments each of the Twin Towers collapsed.

Each year, family members spend hours reading out the names of all the dead at the memorial, an increasing number of them young adults who never or barely knew lost parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents.

Mourners sobbed and laid flowers in the grooves of their loved ones’ names, carved into the walls of two reflecting pools in the footprint of the towers overlooked by the Freedom Tower, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. government says the country is now better protected against a 9/11-style terror attack, but the new threat is the lone-wolf assailant.

“Our government has become pretty good at detecting something hatched from overseas,” Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson told Fox News.

“Where we’re challenged, however, is with the lone-wolf style attack, the self-radicalized actor. Terrorist organizations have the ability to (get) into our homeland through the internet and recruit and inspire.”

The United States, but more increasingly Europe, have been hit by such attacks, including the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 San Bernardino killings in California.

“We’ll never forget the horror of Sept. 11, 2001. Today, let’s honor the lives and tremendous spirit of the victims and responders,” tweeted Clinton, who was a U.S. senator from New York at the time of the attacks.

Trump called the anniversary “a day of sadness and remembrance” but also “a day of resolve.”

It was the country’s “solemn duty,” he said in a statement, “to work together as one nation to keep all of our people safe from an enemy that seeks nothing less than to destroy our way of life.”

George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks, spent the morning at church in Dallas, Texas, his home state.

He was due to attend the Dallas Cowboys home opener against the New York Giants, where he will take part in the ceremonial coin toss with two New York police officers who were at Ground Zero on 9/11.

Sunday marks the start of the NFL season in the United States, and those attending the American football games and watching on television will watch video messages from both Obama and Bush.

Americans commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on Sunday with the recital of the names of the dead, tolling church bells and a tribute in lights at the site where New York City’s massive twin towers collapsed.

As classical music drifted across the 9/11 Memorial plaza in lower Manhattan, family members and first responders slowly read the names and delivered personal memories of the almost 3,000 victims killed in the worst attack on U.S. soil since the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Tom Acquarviva lost his 29-year-old son, Paul, who worked at financial services firm Canter Fitzgerald on the 101st to 105th floors of the North Tower, just above where the first plane struck. Acquarviva was one of 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees killed in the attack.

“We miss him terribly. Terribly, terribly, terribly. Not a day goes by that we don’t remember him,” Acquarviva told Reuters. But he said he felt a sense of hope: “There are more people here today than there ever have been.”

More than 340 firefighters and 60 police were killed on the that sunny Tuesday morning in 2001. Many of the first responders died while running up stairs in the hope of reaching victims trapped on the towers’ higher floors.

At the Pentagon, a trumpet played as President Obama took part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

“Fifteen years may seem like a long time. But for the families who lost a piece of their heart that day, I imagine it can seem like just yesterday,” Obama said.

No public officials spoke at the New York ceremony, in keeping with a tradition that began in 2012. But many dignitaries attended, including Trump and Clinton.

“We’ll never forget the horror of Sept. 11, 2001,” Clinton said in a brief statement. “Let’s honor the lives and tremendous spirit of the victims and responders.”

“Our solemn duty on behalf of all those who perished … is to work together as one nation to keep all of our people safe from an enemy that seeks nothing less than to destroy our way of life,” Trump said.

Houses of worship throughout the city tolled their bells at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), the time American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower.

A second pause came at 9:03 a.m. (1303 GMT), when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower. American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), then the South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m. (1359 GMT).

At 10:03 a.m. (1403 GMT) United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the final moment of silence was observed at 10:28 a.m. (1428 GMT) when the North Tower fell.

As evening falls across New York City on Sunday, spotlights will project two giant beams of light into the night sky to represent the fallen twin towers, fading away at dawn.

In the twin towers’ place now rises the 104-story 1 World Trade Center. Also known as the Freedom Tower, it is the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere, at 1,776 feet (541 meters). Fifteen years after the attack, the U.S. government marked its return to the site on Friday, moving its New York City offices there.

Nineteen hijackers died in the attack, later claimed by Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida, which led directly to the U.S. war in Afghanistan and indirectly to the invasion of Iraq.

In Kabul, the top American commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, paid tribute to members of the NATO-led coalition and Afghan security forces who had been killed since the Taliban regime fell.

But in an address which touched on his own experience as an officer in Afghanistan, stretching back a decade, he also underlined how far from peace the country remains.

“As we know, sadly, the number of terrorist groups has only grown since 9/11,” he said. “Of the 98 groups now designated globally, 20 are in this region, the Afpak region.”