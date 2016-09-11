Renho has most support from DP regional execs in party’s leadership race

Renho, 48, acting chief of the major opposition Democratic Party, has attracted the most support from DP regional executives among the three candidates running in the party leadership election slated for Thursday, the latest Jiji Press survey has showed.

Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 54, and Yuichiro Tamaki, 47, the party’s deputy Diet affairs chief, have fallen far behind Renho.

Renho has already secured support from about half of the party’s Diet members. The latest survey showed she also enjoys broad-based popularity among regional chapters.

The survey, conducted over the eight days through Friday, covered 47 senior officials of the party’s prefectural chapters such as secretaries-general, or one from each prefecture. Of such executives, those who are also Diet members were excluded.

Renho was supported by 20 regional executives, followed by Maehara with seven and Tamaki three.

The remaining 17 did not say whom they support. The main reasons for this were that opinions are divided among local chapter executives and that no decision has been made yet, according to the survey.

By prefecture, Renho enjoys support in Tokyo, her home turf, and Mie, current DP President Katsuya Okada’s home ground, as well as Iwate, Miyagi, Chiba, Niigata, Nagano, Shizuoka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and others.

Among the prefectures where Maehara has gained support is Kyoto, which is where his constituency is based, as well as Yamanashi, Shiga, Hyogo, Shimane and Tokushima. Tamaki is supported only in Wakayama, Ehime and Kagoshima.

As a reason for supporting Renho, an official of the party’s Ishikawa chapter highlighted her ability to make people listen. Niigata and Hiroshima chapter members said they support Renho because she is a woman.

Among supporters of Maehara, a senior member of the Shiga chapter cited his experience and stability, a Kyoto member praised his clear vision of the state and a Yamanashi member said he is trying to retake power based on the lessons learned from past experiences.

Regarding Tamaki, an Ehime chapter official highly evaluated his performance in Diet debates.

Asked about the party’s management, a Hokkaido member said it is important to show clear differences from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc.

An Iwate chapter official said that DP members who were leaders when its main predecessor, the Democratic Party of Japan, was in power should not remain in DP top posts. The DP needs to decide clearly how to work together with other opposition parties, an Aichi chapter member said.

In the party presidential race, the three candidates vie for a total of 849 points, including votes by Diet members.

Of the total, 206 points are allocated to some 1,600 local assembly members. Ballots to be cast by regional members, also including DP citizen members and supporters, account for slightly over 50 percent of the total points.