Minister says four August typhoons will be designated as severe disasters

The government will designate four typhoons that hit Japan in August as extremely severe disasters so that affected municipalities will receive increased assistance, Disaster Management Minister Jun Matsumoto said Sunday.

The four typhoons are Chanthu, Kompasu, Mindulle and Lionrock. They were this year’s seventh, 11th, ninth and 10th typhoons, respectively.

Of them, Lionrock caused particularly heavy damage in Hokkaido and Iwate Prefecture.

Under the disaster designation system, subsidy rates for repair and restoration projects for disaster-affected facilities and farmland will rise by 10-20 percentage points in areas recognized as those hit by extremely severe disasters.

Matsumoto made the remark after a meeting with Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso, who asked for making typhoon-hit areas in the prefecture eligible for the enhanced assistance under the designation system and easing criteria for providing assistance to disaster victims who are trying to rebuild their lives.