Hornets sting over 100 runners taking part in Gifu Prefecture marathon

Rescue workers in the city of Hida, Gifu Prefecture, said that 115 people who were taking part in a marathon event Sunday were stung by hornets, but no one suffered serious allergic reactions.

After being stung, the runners were treated by doctors and ambulance attendants who were on standby at the site in the city, according to police.

A nest of yellow hornets was found under a bridge located along the route, fire fighters said.

The runners were among the 697 participants in the half-marathon section of the race, the operator of the event said, adding a total of 1,539 runners took part in the races.