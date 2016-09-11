Nikai voices caution over new bill to make conspiracies to commit crimes punishable

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai has voiced cautiousness about a new bill to make conspiracies to commit crimes, such as terrorism, punishable.

In the new bill, reworked from the previous legislation, the government changed elements that constitute the envisioned crime of conspiracy and removed the word “kyobo,” or “conspiracy,” from its name.

The government is considering submitting the bill during the next extraordinary Diet session slated to begin Sept. 26.

“It’s better if we could reach a conclusion soon, but basically I think we should deal with (the bill) carefully,” Nikai told reporters in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, where he is visiting.

Only recently Nikai made positive remarks about the bill. He is believed to have modified his stance because Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, has called for a cautious handling of the bill.

The necessity of the legislation will be talked about as discussions progress on preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Nikai said.

“But asked whether it must be dealt with at the next Diet session, I’d say we have a lot of time,” he also said.