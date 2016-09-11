South Korean military floats plan for ‘decapitation strikes’ to decimate North’s leadership: report

In the wake of Pyongyang’s fifth and likely biggest nuclear test Friday, the South Korean military is reportedly touting the value of so-called decapitation strikes on the North Korean leadership as a way of staving off a nuclear attack on the South.

Such decapitation or “beheading” strikes are targeted attacks to eliminate an adversary’s leader or leadership in an attempt to disrupt or destroy its chain of command as soon as a crisis breaks out or appears to be imminent.

In the case of the Korean Peninsula, it would be an impending nuclear attack by the North.

The target of a decapitation strike: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un himself.

Seoul has already developed a plan to “annihilate” Pyongyang in a massive bombing campaign if the North shows signs of a nuclear attack, Yonhap news agency in Seoul quoted an unidentified South Korean military source as saying Sunday.

The plan, known as “Korea Massive Punishment & Retaliation” (KMPR), was revealed after the Defense Ministry briefed the National Assembly last week on the subject, Yonhap said.

“Every Pyongyang district, particularly where the North Korean leadership is possibly hidden, will be completely destroyed by ballistic missiles and high-explosive shells as soon as the North shows any signs of using a nuclear weapon,” the report quoted the source as saying. “In other words, the North’s capital city will be reduced to ashes and removed from the map.”

The source said the KMPR campaign will employ surface-to-surface Hyunmoo 2A, 2B and Hyunmoo 3 ballistic missiles, which have ranges of 300 km (186 miles), 500 km (310 miles) and 1,000 km (620 miles), respectively.

“The KMPR is the utmost operation concept the military can have in the absence of its own nuclear weapons,” he added.

The Yonhap report quoted a separate source as saying that the South Korean military has recently created a special operation unit “dedicated to targeting the North Korean leadership and launching retaliatory attacks on them.”

Massive joint U.S.-South Korea military drills held last spring also reportedly incorporated training and simulations of surgical, pre-emptive strikes on nuclear and missile sites, along with training for a beheading operation aimed at assassinating Kim and toppling his government in the event of war.

North Korea is no stranger to decapitation strikes, having failed in an attempt to kill current President Park Geun-hye’s father, Park Chung-hee, in a 1968 commando raid on the Blue House, the president’s official residence in Seoul.

The U.S. has also conducted targeted assassinations in the war on terrorism, often employing drones to take out key terrorist leaders around the globe.The floating of the KMPR plan by an anonymous South Korean military source comes just two days after the North conducted its fifth atomic test.

South Korea and Japan have said the nuclear threat from their neighbor is growing fast and have called for tough new sanctions from the United Nations Security Council in a bid to force Pyongyang to change tack.

The estimated explosive yield of Friday’s test was 10 kilotons, nearly double the strength of the previous test conducted in January. The North claimed Friday to have created a warhead that can fit onto a ballistic missile and withstand atmospheric re-entry.

Experts, however, say while significant progress has likely been made in the country’s nuclear weapons program, there is scant evidence to back up the miniaturization claims.

Also Sunday, a separate report said the United States plans to dispatch its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, to South Korea next month in a show of force to deter further North Korean military provocations.

The Ronald Reagan, flagship of the Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture-based U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Five, was to sail to the Yellow Sea and the area near the Tsushima Strait to participate in a joint naval exercise with South Korea, slated to run between Oct. 10-15, Yonhap quoted a military official as saying.

“The USS Ronald Reagan will take part in the combined maritime exercise between the U.S. and South Korean militaries to be carried out in the western and southern seas,” the official said.

The exercise will focus on training naval forces for joint precision attacks on North Korea’s key military facilities and the regime’s leadership that will be launched in the event of war.

Citing policy, a U.S. Navy spokesman told The Japan Times he could not comment on the reported deployment.

The South Korean official was also quoted as saying that the U.S. is also planning, at a later date, to deploy a slew of other military assets to South Korea, including the B-2 stealth bomber, in a show of military might against the North.

“Both countries’ militaries will further improve their capabilities to destroy North Korea’s core military facilities in the event of an emergency as the fifth nuclear test made North Korean nuclear threats a reality,” the military official was quoted as saying.

In January, the U.S. deployed a B-52 bomber — capable of carrying nuclear weapons — on a low-level flight over South Korea after Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test, calling the flight a “response to recent provocative action by North Korea.”

Before that, the last time such a flight had been made public was in 2013, after the North’s third nuclear test.

At that time, the U.S. dispatched both a B-52 and the more advanced B-2 to South Korea in a show of military muscle.

In August, Pyongyang accused Washington of plotting a pre-emptive nuclear strike after the U.S. announced it would deploy its B-1 bomber in the Pacific for the first time in a decade.

The strategic aircraft were sent to the U.S. territory of Guam, the U.S. military said, describing the operation as a routine rotation with B-52 bombers.

Pyongyang accused Washington last month of “mobilizing all nuclear war hardware” in a bid to topple the Kim regime.

“The enemies are bluffing that they can mount a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the DPRK by letting fly B-1B over the Korean Peninsula within two-three hours in contingency,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a statement, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official title.