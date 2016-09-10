U.S. and Russia seal Syrian truce, plan new military partnership against terrorist groups

The United States and Russia early Saturday announced a breakthrough agreement on Syria that foresees a nationwide cease-fire starting on Monday, followed a week later by an unlikely new military partnership targeting the Islamic State and al-Qaida as well as new limits on President Bashar Assad’s Russian-backed forces.

After a daylong final negotiating session in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said shortly after midnight that the plan could reduce violence in Syria and lead to a long-sought political transition, ending more than five years of bloodshed. He called the deal a potential “turning point” in a conflict that has killed as many as 500,000 people — if Syria’s government and U.S.-backed rebel groups comply.

The cease-fire will begin at sundown on Monday, coinciding with the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

“The United States and Russia are announcing a plan which we hope will reduce violence, ease suffering and resume movement toward a negotiated peace and a political transition,” Kerry said.

Kerry’s negotiating partner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the agreement could help expand the counterterrorism fight and aid deliveries to Syrian civilians under U.N. auspices. He said Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government was prepared to comply with the accord.

The deal culminates months of frenetic diplomacy that included four meetings between Kerry and Lavrov and a face-to-face between Presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin. The arrangement hinges on Moscow pressuring Assad’s government to halt all offensive operations against Syria’s armed opposition in specific areas, which were not detailed. Washington must persuade “moderate” rebels to break ranks with al-Qaida’s Syria affiliate, the Nusra Front, and other extremist groups.

The military deal would go into effect after both sides abide by the truce for a week and allow unimpeded humanitarian deliveries. Then the U.S. and Russia would begin sharing intelligence and target coordination. Assad’s forces would be restricted to operations against the Islamic State.

The arrangement would ultimately aim to step up and concentrate the firepower of two of the world’s most powerful militaries against the Islamic State and Nusra.

Both sides have failed to deliver their ends of the bargain over several previous truces. But the new arrangement goes further by promising a new U.S.-Russian counterterrorism alliance.

The proposed level of U.S.-Russian interaction has upset several leading national security officials in Washington, including Defense Secretary Ash Carter and National Intelligence Director James Clapper, and Kerry only appeared at the news conference after several hours of internal U.S. discussions.