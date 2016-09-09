Poll finds Renho well out in front in DP leadership race

Renho, 48, acting chief of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, is believed to have secured support from nearly 50 percent of the party’s lawmakers for its leadership election on Sept. 15, taking a huge lead over her two rival candidates, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 54, is seen gaining support from some 20 percent of the DP lawmakers, while Yuichiro Tamaki, 47, the party’s deputy parliamentary affairs chief, is falling far behind.

The three candidates are now boosting efforts to collect swing votes from lawmakers, local assembly members, and rank-and-file members and supporters of the party who have yet to decide whom to vote for.

In the poll, each of the party’s 147 lawmakers, including an independent who is regarded as a DP member under a special treatment, will have a vote worth two points. They account for some 35 percent of the total of 849 points.

Some 235,000 rank-and-file members and supporters will have votes worth 231 points, and some 1,600 DP local assembly members 206 points.

A total of 118 people seen running in parliamentary elections on DP tickets will have one point each.

The local assembly members, and ordinary members and supporters are required to send their ballots by mail by Tuesday.

All votes are counted at an extraordinary party convention on Sept. 15.

The survey showed that Renho has gained backing from 73 of the 147 lawmakers, including 11 who belong to an intraparty group led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as well as such executives as incumbent DP leader Katsuya Okada and Koichiro Genba, the party’s election affairs head.

Renho has also secured support from lawmakers representing labor unions.

Maehara has secured support from 33 lawmakers, including 13 who are members of his group, seven from a group headed by former industry minister Akihiro Ohata and six from the former Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party), which merged with the Democratic Party of Japan to create the DP in March.

Tamaki has won support from 22 lawmakers, mainly those from the Ohata group and the former Ishin no To, almost unchanged from 20, the minimum number of recommendations necessary to become a candidate in a DP presidential election.

Nineteen lawmakers have not revealed who they will vote for.

The candidate who wins a majority of the 849 points in the first round of voting will become the next DP leader.

If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, a runoff vote will be held between the top two contenders.

In the second round, the 147 lawmakers and 118 expected parliamentary election candidates will cast their ballots. Each of the lawmakers and likely candidates will have 2 points and 1 point, respectively, for a total of 412 points.

With Renho securing wide support, including from local assembly members and ordinary party members and supporters, she may win the leadership election in the first round of voting, sources said.