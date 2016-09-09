Abe cool to talk of female Emperor

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday sounded negative about the idea of starting a discussion about Japan having a female Emperor, as he hopes to prioritize the handling of Emperor Akihito’s desire to abdicate.

“We’d like to give our thoughts to the Emperor’s anxieties and think what can be done,” Abe told reporters in the Laotian capital. In a video message to the public released on Aug. 8, the 82-year-old Emperor expressed his wish to abdicate due to his advancing age.

Abe was asked whether a debate should be launched on allowing Japan to have a female Emperor and letting Imperial family female members head family branches after marriage, both not allowed under the country’s current Imperial Household law.

He replied, “The Emperor made the remarks (about his wish), and the public have reacted,” implying that the issues will be outside the scope of the government’s upcoming review of the Imperial Household system.

Regarding the proposed extension of the term of office for the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Abe said, “I know there are discussions on the topic within the party, but I shouldn’t comment on it because I’m in the position of LDP president.”

The issue has nothing to do with his right as the prime minister to dissolve the House of Representatives, Abe also said.

The LDP president’s tenure is currently set at a maximum of two consecutive three-year terms for a total of six years. Abe’s second term as LDP president is set to expire in September 2018, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

As for North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles, Abe said, “The international community needs to cooperate closely to impose strict sanctions” on the reclusive state.

Abe was visiting Vientiane to attend meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, as well as China, South Korea and other countries.