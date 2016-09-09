Japanese team sets January deadline for Lunar X Prize rover entry

A Japanese team comprising Tokyo-based startup ispace and Tohoku University expects to complete its moon-bound robot contestant for Google Inc.’s exploration contest by next January.

Hakuto will compete against 15 other teams from around the world to win the Google Lunar X Prize, the world’s first private-sector competition to explore the lunar surface.

The teams will send probes developed with money and technology from the private sector to the moon, get them to travel 500 meters or farther on its dusty surface, and transmit 360-degree images back to Earth.

The first team to complete the mission will win the grand prize of $20 million.

While the deadline for completing the mission is the end of 2017, none of the teams has landed a probe there yet. The race was planned by a U.S. foundation for the purpose of expediting space development.

Hakuto’s moon rover will use many Japanese technologies. KDDI Corp. is providing communication and image processing technologies that will be used to control from afar.

Japan Airlines is offering know-how on maintenance, while adhesives maker Cemedine Co. is supplying technology for fixing electronic parts and dust-proofing.

Hakuto is “a big challenge,” KDDI President Takashi Tanaka says.

The team’s probe will be finished in January after undergoing test runs on the sand dunes in Tottori Prefecture later this month.

To succeed, the 16 teams participating need to apply not only advanced technologies but also ideas that help lighten the probes. This is because Hakuto’s probe will be taken into space by a rocket launched by a U.S. company that charges ¥120 million per kilogram.

The test model manufactured last year weighed about 7 kg. According to the final design, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and other light but strong materials will be used to slim the vehicle down to 4 kg.

The team’s leader, Takeshi Hakamada, said he was determined to see the project through to the end, saying Hakuto “has reached the point of no return.”