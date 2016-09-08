Trump calls for massive U.S. forces buildup, quick Islamic State defeat plan, end of ‘sequester’ caps

Republican Donald Trump vowed to boost military spending by tens of billions of dollars on Wednesday, outlining plans for major increases in the number of active troops, Navy ships and submarines, and fighter planes as he works to convince skeptics in both parties that he’s ready to lead the world’s most powerful military.

The New York businessman, who has struggled at times to demonstrate a command of foreign policy, also seemed to acknowledge he does not currently have a plan to address cybersecurity or the Islamic State group.

If elected, Trump said he would give military leaders 30 days to formulate a plan to defeat the group, commonly known as ISIS. And he would ask the joint chiefs of staff to conduct a review of the nation’s cyberdefenses to determine all vulnerabilities.

Trump’s address came hours before his national security acumen is tested at a “commander in chief” forum on NBC.

“We want to deter, avoid and prevent conflict through our unquestioned military strength,” Trump declared of his Democratic opponent in his Wednesday speech, delivered inside the exclusive Union League of Philadelphia, which first allowed women in 1986.

The appearances mark an intense, two-day focus on national security by Trump, who has offered tough rhetoric on America’s challenges abroad but few details.

The United States currently spends more than $600 billion a year on the military, more than the next seven countries combined.

Trump’s rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has tried to paint the billionaire businessman as erratic, making the case that his disposition would be a major liability on the world stage.

“They know they can count on me to be the kind of commander in chief who will protect our country and our troops, and they know they cannot count on Donald Trump,” Clinton said Tuesday. “They view him as a danger and a risk.”

Trump’s team has worked aggressively in recent days to deflect such criticism back at Clinton.

“She’s trigger-happy and very unstable,” Trump said of his Democratic opponent, calling her use of a private email server while secretary of state “reckless.”

While Clinton and Trump will be featured at the Wednesday night forum, they will appear at separate times and will not face each other on stage. The forum could serve as a warm-up to their highly anticipated first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 26 in New York.

Trump will deliver another speech Wednesday evening, at the convention of New York’s Conservative Party.

Trump’s Union League address also included his plans to eliminate deep spending cuts, known as the “sequester,” enacted when Congress failed to reach a budget compromise in 2011. Republicans and Democrats voted for the automatic, across-the-board cuts that affected both military and domestic programs.

Trump has given mixed signals about whether he wants to increase military spending overall.

While Trump has often complained that U.S. forces are not large enough or well-equipped, he’s also said that he’d save money by cutting waste and ensuring that contractors aren’t getting sweetheart deals because of their connections or lobbying efforts.

His position on the sequester has been even more murky. Trump expressed support for the cuts in interviews in 2013 — even describing them as too small — but seemed to suggest at the time that military spending should be exempt, undermining the sequester premise.

A senior adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the speech, said Trump would ensure the additional spending is fully paid for. The adviser did not explain how, but suggested there would be no need for structural budget cuts to pay for the billions of additional military spending over 10 years.

Even before promising a huge boost in military spending, Trump’s plans to cut taxes, expand infrastructure spending and leave untouched entitlement programs such as Social Security already threatened to add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit.

Trying to emphasize his military support, Trump’s campaign released a letter on Tuesday from 88 retired generals and admirals citing an urgent need for a “course correction” in America’s national security policy. It was aimed at rebutting Clinton’s arguments that she would be best positioned to lead the military and reassuring Republicans who have openly worried that his provocative statements might undermine U.S. alliances.

But questions remain, even in his party.

Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, repeatedly refused to say directly whether he had confidence in Trump as commander in chief when questioned on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday.

“I do believe that Donald Trump is growing in his understanding of these issues and I think that he’s beginning to get more and more people around him that have a depth of understanding as to the complexities and I’m watching this evolve,” he said. He added that, “we’ll all make our assessments,” in the candidates’ foreign affairs abilities by early November.

Speaking in Philadelphia, Trump told supporters that the U.S. military had become “so depleted” that it required a large-scale buildup, including troop increases and larger numbers of aircrafts and ships.

“Hillary Clinton’s legacy in Iraq, Libya, Syria has produced only turmoil and suffering and death,” Trump told the audience.

“Immediately after taking office, I will ask my generals to present to me a plan within 30 days to defeat and destroy ISIS,” Trump said.

“This will require military warfare, but also cyberwarfare, financial warfare, and ideological warfare,” he said.

Providing more nuanced detail than in the broad-brush rallies supporters have become accustomed to, Trump outlined proposals for an active army of around 540,000 troops, an air force of at least 1,200 fighter aircraft, a 36-battalion Marine Corps and a Navy of 350 surface ships and submarines.

“I will ask Congress to fully offset the cost of increased military spending. In the process, we will make government leaner and more responsive to the public,” Trump pledged.

“We will be defended because without defense, we don’t have a country,” he told the crowd.

Most national polls show Clinton leading as the presidential race enters the home stretch, with just nine weeks until the Nov. 8 election.

Trump edged ahead of Clinton in a new CNN/ORC poll, by 45 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

An NBC News poll of registered voters shows Clinton’s lead holding at 6 percentage points — 48 percent to 42 percent.

Another poll, a 50 state survey by The Washington Post, showed Clinton with a solid lead in electoral college votes — the votes that ultimately determine who wins the presidential vote — even in some traditional Republican strongholds.

Buoyed by polls showing him regaining some ground on Clinton, Trump portrayed himself in the address in Philadelphia as a defender of traditional Republican values on national security.

“I am proposing a new foreign policy focused on advancing America’s core national interests, promoting regional stability, and producing an easing of tensions in the world. This will require rethinking the failed policies,” he said.

The New York businessman gave Wednesday’s speech in measured tones and offered more policy details than he often does at campaign rallies.

He called for hundreds more new U.S. ships, planes and submarines, and vowed to train thousands more combat troops as well as developing a “state of the art” missile defense system, starting with modernizing 22 Navy cruisers at a cost of about $220 million apiece.

He told supporters at the invitees-only event in the Union League of Philadelphia that America is under threat like never before from foes like radical Islamists, North Korea and China.

“Our adversaries are chomping at the bit,” he said, blaming President Barack Obama and his former secretary of state, Clinton, for allowing the United States to lose global influence.

He accused Obama of wanting to reduce the size of the Army to 450,000 troops. Trump said he would raise U.S. troop levels to 540,000. He echoed late President Ronald Reagan in calling for “peace through strength.”

Trump has some convincing to do on foreign policy. Many national security experts from past Republican administrations have declared him unfit for the Oval Office due to his temperament and lack of experience.

Veterans and relatives of military staff killed in action decried what they called Trump’s unreadiness to be commander in chief at a news conference outside Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday.

“Please do not disrespect Gold Star families for you have not sacrificed anything for our freedoms,” said Sue Niederer, whose son was killed while serving in Iraq.

“Sacrifice is not in your vocabulary in your nature,” she said of Trump, who was criticized by fellow Republicans for getting into a verbal fight in July with the parents of a Muslim U.S. soldier killed in Iraq.

Trump said on Wednesday he would pay for his buildup by lifting the defense spending caps mandated by the U.S. Congress in 2011 and known as the “sequester.”

He said he would also seek budget reforms, attrition in the federal workforce, root out inefficiencies in government spending and collect billions of dollars in unpaid taxes by Americans. Trump did not give an overall cost estimate for his buildup.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll shows Trump with 40 percent support vs 39 percent for Clinton, effectively ending Clinton’s bump up in the polls after the Democratic nominating convention. Other polls show Clinton’s lead has shrunk.

Later on Wednesday, the election opponents are to make back-to-back appearances at an NBC “commander in chief” forum in New York, Clinton first, followed by Trump. It will offer a prelude of what to expect from them when national security issues come up in their three presidential debates later this month and next.

Clinton is trying to raise questions about Trump’s temperament and fitness for office given his history of incendiary rhetoric, such as declaring Obama “the founder of ISIS,” an acronym for the Islamic State militant group.

Neither candidate had an advantage when it came to national security, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling in August.

Respondents were evenly split between Clinton and Trump when asked “which presidential candidate do you believe will be better at keeping us safe?”

Trump accuses Clinton of backing “military adventurism” for her handling of conflicts in Libya and the Middle East while she was Obama’s secretary of state from 2009-13.

Trump’s engagement with the Middle East, by contrast, would be to work with governments even if they were not necessarily strong on democracy, a senior aide said.