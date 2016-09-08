Smartphone-linked vending machines on rise as drink makers thirst for sales

Vending machines that link people’s smartphones to bonus points, photos and other perks are proliferating.

The growth in beverage sales at convenience stores has left vending machines at a plateau. So beverage makers are trying to increase sales per machine by reaching out to customers’ smartphones.

Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has developed machines that reward people with points if they buy drinks through a dedicated smartphone app. The points can be exchanged for beverages.

The company plans to install 140,000 such machines across the nation, mainly in downtown areas and offices, by the end of the year.

New vending machines made by Dydo Drinco Inc. let customers exchange points for online games and lottery prizes, while Kirin Beverage Co. has equipped its machines with cameras that allow purchasers to take a selfie and receive the photo via Line.

Taking a different tack, Ito En Ltd. is working with a GPS specialist to display the sites of some 2,000 of its vending machines in an online game.

From this autumn, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. will supply business offices with vending machines that help employees improve their health.

Those who buy beverages designated by the government as tokuho, or food for specified health uses, or walk a specified distance using a smartphone-based pedometer, will get points that can be exchanged for tokuho drinks.

Suntory Beverage plans to introduce the vending machines at 500 companies over the year.

Meanwhile, Asahi Soft Drinks Co. has developed vending machines that offer room-temperature beverages, mainly targeting women who dislike cold beverages in summer.