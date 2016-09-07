Renho again takes steps to renounce Taiwanese citizenship

Renho, acting leader of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, submitted documents to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan on Tuesday in order to renounce her Taiwanese citizenship.

Renho, one of three candidates in the DP leadership election on Sept. 15, took the step due to the possibility of her still maintaining Taiwanese citizenship. Her father was from Taiwan.

On whether she has dual citizenship, Renho said at a press conference the same day that she is currently checking this with the Taiwanese side.

When she obtained Japanese citizenship in 1985 at the age of 17, Renho said she visited the representative office with her father and took procedures to give up her Taiwanese citizenship. But Renho was unable to understand details because the procedures were done in the Taiwanese language, she said.

As it has been taking a long time to confirm whether she has actually lost her Taiwanese citizenship, she again took procedures to renounce it, she explained.

In a television program on Saturday, Renho, a member of the House of Councilors, said that she had removed her Taiwanese citizenship, denying dual citizenship.