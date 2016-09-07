Child porn still thrives in Japan despite so-called crackdown, says rights group

Human rights activists urged Japanese authorities this week to crack down on child pornography, which is still widely available despite a government overhaul of laws to protect children from sexual exploitation.

Japan joined other major developed nations in 2014 and criminalized the possession of child pornography following calls by campaigners who complained the country was a major international source of such material.

Before the changes came into effect last year, Japan was the only Group of Seven nation in which the possession of sexualized images or videos of people under 18 remained legal.

Human Rights Now, a Tokyo-based campaign group, said in a report released Monday that DVDs clearly marked as child porn continue to be “openly and widely distributed, displayed and sold at stores, and released on the internet.”

Police rarely investigate pornographers who appear to hire children, claiming they cannot confirm the ages of those appearing in videos, according to the report.

Campaigners in the report condemned that stance, saying police should make the eradication of child porn a priority.

The National Police Agency had no immediate comment on the report.

During a year of field research, the group found numerous DVDs — either actual child porn or suspected cases — at stores in Tokyo’s famous Akihabara electronics district.

The report also called on the government to pursue zero tolerance for materials that sexualize minors, including “child erotica” depicting half-naked children in skimpy outfits and sexually provocative poses.

Such material, which remains in a legal gray area, is widely available online and in stores.

The new laws do not apply to drawings or digitally created imagery, which means graphic images of pedophilia in manga remain legal.

Last October, United Nations special envoy Maud de Boer-Buquicchio criticized the legislation as riddled with “numerous loopholes” and lashed out at child erotica, saying children are being exploited.

Following her visit to Japan in October, the U.N. special rapporteur issued a report earlier this year, saying Japan should ban all commercial activity leading to the sexual exploitation of children.

The U.N. report showed particular concern over the “JK business,” which refers to dating services offered by teenage schoolgirls.

“JK business is not infrequent among some junior and senior high-school-aged girls,” the report said. It warned that “once in the business, they often find themselves coerced into providing sexual services by their employers or customers.”

It also noted that the business can take a variety of forms, such as “walking dates,” photo sessions or reflexology services provided by the girls. Some allow men to be alone with girls to conduct activities that often lead to sexual contact or acts, it said.

The special rapporteur met with victims of the JK business and prostitution and “they all wished for the JK business to disappear,” according to the report.

Although welcoming the fact that Japan has “made considerable progress” in combating the sale of children, child prostitution and pornography, the U.N. report added, “The sexual exploitation of children online and offline is, however, still a major issue of concern in Japan.”

Under Japanese law, anyone who “possesses child pornography for the purpose of satisfying his/her sexual interest” faces imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥1 million.

Those who produce child pornography can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined as much as ¥3 million.