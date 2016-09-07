Architect Kengo Kuma to design new station on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday that its next new station on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line will be designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the man behind the new National Stadium.

The design for the three-story station building with an underground floor will incorporate features inspired by origami and shoji. It will have a white roof supported by wooden pillars, with an open ceiling space for the platform on the first floor.

The station, to be built between Tamachi and Shinagawa stations, is tentatively set to open in spring 2020, shortly ahead of the Summer Olympics. It will enter full service around 2024, JR East said.

The Kuma-designed new National Stadium will be used as the main venue for the Olympics.

The new station will be constructed in the rail yard about 900 meters from Shinagawa Station and 1.3 km from Tamachi Station.

It will be the first new station on the Yamanote Line since Nishinippori was added in 1971. The number of stations on the busy loop line will total 30.

JR East is also hoping to turn the new station, which has yet to be named, into an international exchange hub to popularize Japan among foreign visitors.