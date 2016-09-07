JR East revives Hokutosei sleeper train via Tokyo bunk-bed hostel

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday that it will open a hostel equipped with bunk-beds that had been used in the “Hokutosei” sleeper train in Tokyo in mid-December, in response to the growing number of foreign tourists to Japan.

Items that had been used in compartments of the now-defunct train, including lighting equipment, will also be used in the new reasonable accommodation facility, called Train Hostel Hokutosei, JR East said.

Guests may feel like they are traveling on the Hokutosei, which was the last “blue train” in Japan. Many sleeper trains with cars painted in blue in the country were often called blue trains.

The lodging facility will be established by refurbishing an existing seven-story building in the Nihonbashi district. It will be directly connected with Bakurocho Station on JR East’s Sobu Line.

The hostel will be capable of accommodating 78 guests and cost ¥2,500 to ¥4,000 per night.

All staff at the hostel will be able to communicate in English, while English, Korean and Chinese versions will be available for its website.

The hostel will offer sightseeing information for the Tohoku region, which is part of the railway’s service area.

JR East hopes that the hostel will attract long-stay travelers from abroad as well as train fans.

Hokutosei, a limited express train, went into service in March 1988, linking Ueno Station in Tokyo and Sapporo Station, via the Tohoku region in about 16 hours.

Having luxurious features such as a dining car and lounge car as well as compartments, Hokutosei was popular among not only train fans but other people.

But the train ended its regular services in March 2015 and was fully decommissioned in August the same year, due to the aging of its carriages and ahead of the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen Line last March.