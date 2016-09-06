Typhoons getting much stronger due to warmer coastal seas: study

Typhoons that slam into Japan, China, Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula have gotten considerably stronger since the 1970s, a new study concludes.

Overall, Asian typhoon intensity has increased by about 12 percent in the last four decades, according to a study released Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

But the change is most noticeable for category 4 and 5 storms with winds of 209 kph or more. Since 1977, they’ve gone from a once-a-year occurrence to four times a year.

These are storms like Typhoon Lionrock, which in August killed at least 17 people, about half of them elderly residents of a Japanese nursing home, and Haiyan — one of the strongest storms on record, killing more than 6,000 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Study lead author Wei Mei, a climate scientist at the University of North Carolina, connects the strengthening of these storms to warmer seawater near coasts. This provides more fuel for the typhoons. Along much of the Asian coast, water has warmed by nearly 0.8 degree (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 1970s.

Mei didn’t study why the water is warming but says it is probably due to a combination of natural local weather phenomena and warming from the burning of fossil fuels.

He and two other outside scientists say it is too early to say precisely that the increased intensity is from man-made climate change.

But as the world warms more in the future, stronger storms are likely to get even more intense, especially north of 20 degrees north latitude, where eastern China, Taiwan the Korean Peninsula and Japan are located, Mei says.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach says the study makes sense and raises interesting questions but adds that some of the storms before 1987 might have had their wind speeds underestimated.

Mei said he thinks that time period actually had better measurements because planes would fly into storms to gauge their strength.

Mei didn’t study tropical cyclone intensification in other parts of the world.

A week after Typhoon Lionrock hit the Tohoku region, hundreds of residents remained isolated in Iwate Prefecture as of Tuesday with roads still cut off.

In the town of Iwaizumi, an estimated 321 residents were believed to be still isolated, with another 167 people facing the same situation in the city of Kuji.

Authorities on Monday lifted an evacuation order in Iwaizumi that was issued in preparation for approaching Typhoon Namtheun, the 12th typhoon this year. The storm weakened Monday and was redesignated as a tropical depression.

Some elementary schools in the town reopened for classes Tuesday. Volunteer activities, which had been suspended, were also resumed.

“All of our 141 children are safe. But some have seen their houses damaged as well as their relatives affected (by the storm),” Kazue Takahashi, principal of one of the reopened elementary schools in Iwaizumi, told a schoolwide assembly. “I know it’s hard, but please remember that you can return to normal life when in school.”

Iwaizumi was one of the hardest-hit areas in Iwate. Nine residents of a group home for the elderly were killed when the facility was flooded.

On Tuesday morning, some 30 Iwaizumi officials, including Mayor Katsumi Date, observed a moment of silence where prayers were offered for the victims of the typhoon at the start of a meeting of the town’s disaster response committee.

“It doesn’t feel real to me that one week has passed,” Date said after the meeting. “I feel truly sorry and filled with regret.”

At the prefectural government office in Morioka, Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso and other officials also prayed for the disaster victims.

Typhoon Lionrock left 16 people dead and seven missing in Iwate, and two dead and two missing in Hokkaido.