Putin maintains only two of four disputed islands up for negotiation with Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Monday that only two of the four islands in the long-standing territorial dispute with Japan are up for discussion in negotiations between the two nations, according to a report by the ITAR-Tass news agency.

As a result of long and patient negotiations, the former Soviet Union and Japan signed a 1956 joint declaration stipulating that the Habomai group of islets and Shikotan would be returned to Japan after a bilateral peace treaty is concluded, ITAR-Tass quoted Putin as saying.

He made the remarks in talks with reporters in Hangzhou, China, where the Group of 20 economies, including Russia, held a two-day summit through Monday, according to the news agency.

Putin thus suggested that the other two islands, Kunashiri and Etorofu, which were not referred to in the Soviet-Japan declaration, will not be subject to bilateral negotiations.

On the Habomai islets and Shikotan, Putin said a major issue will be how the return of sovereignty will be handled.

He has long insisted that any resolution of the territorial issue will be based on the 1956 declaration.

It is believed to be the first time for Putin to publicly mention the idea of returning the two islands since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a new approach toward resolving the territorial issue at their meeting in Sochi, Russia, in May.

The four Russian-controlled islands off the eastern coast of Hokkaido, collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan, were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end wartime hostilities.

On Monday, Putin also expressed his belief that Russo-Japanese relations will improve despite Japan joining with Western countries in slapping sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis, according to the ITAR-Tass article.

It is very important to create a favorable environment for resolving the territorial issue, he said.

While the sanctions will not likely be lifted completely as long as Russia’s occupation of Crimea continues, Putin indicated that Tokyo’s position on the Ukrainian situation will not serve as a stumbling block in the bilateral relationshi[.

“Let us not look for ‘red lines,’ let us not get deadlocked but walk along the streets opening traffic to different sides, to both sides,” ITAR-Tass quoted him as saying. He thus called for flexibility on the part of Japan, where many argue for the return of all four islands.