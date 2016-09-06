Abe, Xi agree to speed up talks on establishing East China Sea maritime hotline

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the two countries to speed up talks toward an early implementation of a maritime and aerial communication mechanism, a sort of hotline between defense officials, to prevent unintended clashes in the East China Sea.

The two top leaders, in their first talks in nearly a year and a half, agreed that stable development of bilateral ties is essential for regional peace and prosperity.

Abe told Xi that Japan wants to work with China to contribute to global economic growth and forge “friendly” ties by “managing difficult issues” and “promoting win-win cooperation.”

Xi said “long-term, healthy and stable” bilateral ties would benefit not only the citizens of both countries, but also the rest of the world.

At the outset of the meeting, which was open to the press, Xi also said they should try to bring their relations back “on the track of normal development as soon as possible.”

Their meeting, the first time since April 2015, took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after the two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies ended in the evening, at a time of renewed tensions between the two Asian powers over the sovereignty of a small group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea.

Since both came to power in 2012, the leaders of the world’s second- and third-largest economies held face-to-face talks only twice before — in November 2014 and April 2015 — although many crucial issues remain unaddressed.

China sent a record number of government vessels, as many as 15, and about 300 fishing boats close to the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands last month.

Japanese officials have been puzzled over China’s real motives behind the dispatch of the vessels in the vicinity of the islets, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu, in the weeks leading up to the G-20 summit.

Some of the vessels repeatedly entered Japanese waters, despite a series of high-level protests from Tokyo.

“With regard to South China and East China Sea issues, I frankly and clearly told President Xi about Japan’s position and my thoughts,” Abe told a news conference.

Despite their differences, Abe said he agreed with Xi to seek the restart of long-stalled bilateral negotiations toward signing a treaty on a joint gas development project in the East China Sea.

Japan and China have been at odds over the development in waters where both sides claim economic rights.

Japanese officials have expressed concern over drilling platforms and foundations built by China, including some producing flames indicative of gas drilling, on the Chinese side of the median line between the shorelines of the two countries.

Japan suspects China may be siphoning off resources from beneath the Japanese side of the line. It has claimed the Chinese activities runcounter to the spirit of the 2008 bilateral understanding on joint development of a designated zone of the East China Sea.

China does not recognize the median line on grounds that it was “unilaterally” drawn by Japan.

Abe said Japan and China should increase opportunities for more dialogue at various levels, because the two countries have many problems.

He told Xi that he wants talks again in November when they attend this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, according to a senior Japanese official.

In addition to the persistent friction over the Senkakus, China has been irked by what it perceives as Japan and other nonclaimants’ meddling in its territorial disputes with its smaller Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.

China’s angry frustration was evident even before an international arbitration court ruled in mid-July that Beijing’s claims to historical rights in almost the whole of the South China Sea have no legal basis.

Japan has demanded that China respect a rules-based order in the region and change its assertive posture — for example, its building of military facilities on man-made islets in the South China Sea — which is also a key international shipping route.

Xi was quoted by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency as telling Abe that Japan should “exercise caution in its words and deeds” on the South China Sea issue.

But according to the Japanese official, Xi did not raise any historical issues.

As North Korea again test-fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday, Abe and Xi also discussed Pyongyang’s arms development during the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes using simultaneous interpreters.

Abe voiced hope of China playing an active role as one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to take “concrete steps against North Korea’s repeated provocations,” according to the official.

In a reflection of how sensitive relations between Tokyo and Beijing remain, the two previous meetings, which each lasted only about 30 minutes, took place on the fringes of multilateral forums as well, instead of being in-depth discussions made on an official visit by either side.