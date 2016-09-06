Japanese firms eye business opportunities in Russia

Japanese companies are keeping their eyes peeled for emerging business opportunities in Russia following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s announcement of an eight-point cooperation plan with the country in May.

To help realize the plan, Japanese firms aim to accelerate investments in resource development and automobile-linked projects, as well as projects to build medical, housing and other infrastructure-related businesses, as promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over 100 business and municipal officials from Japan participated in the two-day Eastern Economic Forum meeting that ended in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on Saturday.

During the forum, participants introduced some 110 projects involving companies in more than 30 countries, including Japan, China and South Korea. The total monetary amount of the proposed projects reached ¥3 trillion, up 60 percent from those introduced last year.

Among the Japanese firms, trader Mitsui & Co. plans to jointly build an underwater power cable network linking Sakhalin and Hokkaido with Russian state-backed power supplier RusHydro. Automaker Mazda Motor Corp. announced a plan to set up an engine factory in the Far Eastern region.

Hitachi Ltd. is considering providing cutting-edge medical technologies to treat chronic diseases and IHI Corp. is planning to supply sludge treatment equipment using high-performance centrifugal separators.

Also being considered are a large-scale resort facility to be constructed by Iida Group Holdings Co. and joint research on reactor decommission techniques for use at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 power plant, the site of the unprecedented triple reactor meltdown in March 2011.

Hoping to achieve a breakthrough in stalled talks over the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan but governed by Russia, the government is accelerating work to set details of the eight-point plan, led by Hiroshige Seko, minister for economic cooperation with Russia.

Last year, Japan’s exports to Russia plunged 38 percent from the previous year. The balance of Japan’s direct investment in Russia is about one-fifth the level of China, the biggest investor in Russia, mainly because of lower crude oil prices and political risks arising from the Ukrainian crisis.

The government is poised to send a research group to Russia, hoping to obtain stakes in resource development and economic reconstruction projects. Possible investment in Russian state-run resource giants will also be considered.

Suffering from slow economic growth, Russia is eager to lure foreign companies mainly in its Far Eastern region. The Russian side has proposed about 50 joint business projects with Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan will start providing assistance to the management of 12 special economic zones in the region where Japanese companies, both small and midsize, can do business.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation is also examining whether to provide yen-denominated loans for resource development projects to cut foreign exchange risks, a key reason for slow investment and trade between the two countries.