Typhoon Namtheun makes landfall in Nagasaki, prompting wind, slide, flood warnings

Typhoon Namtheun made landfall in Nagasaki in the early hours of Monday, prompting the nation’s weather agency to warn of strong winds, heavy rain, mudslides and river floods.

After making landfall in the city shortly after 1 a.m., the typhoon moved over the northwestern part of Kyushu. At 6 a.m., it was about 30 km northwest of the city of Fukuoka and was moving in a north-northeasterly direction at a speed of around 20 kph.

The storm was packing winds of up to 64.8 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 1,002 hectopascals near its center, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Strong winds brought by the typhoon knocked a man down in Minamikyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, leaving him with a minor head injury, according to the prefectural government.

Up to 150 mm of rain is forecast over a 24-hour period through midnight Monday in the northern part of Kyushu and Shikoku, as well as Nagoya and its surrounding region. In Osaka and its surrounding region, up to 180 mm of rain is expected during the same period, and up to 120 mm in Hiroshima and its surrounding region.

Meanwhile, the Iwate Prefectural Government said Sunday two bodies have been newly found and identified in the town of Iwaizumi in the prefecture, hit hard by downpours caused by Typhoon Lionrock last week.

As a result, 16 people, mostly in Iwaizumi, have been confirmed dead in the rain disaster in Iwate.

In the town, six people are still unaccounted for. The Iwaizumi Municipal Government in the morning instructed 9,947 residents in all 4,587 households to take shelter at six evacuation centers and a hotel in the town for fears that more landslides may occur due to possible heavy rain caused by another typhoon approaching southwestern Japan.

According to the prefectural government, 602 people remained isolated in 17 districts in Iwaizumi as of 6 a.m. Some 140 people were airlifted by Self-Defense Forces helicopters by the late afternoon.

Helicopter rescue operations for 198 isolated people in the Iwate city of Kuji were put off due to the bad weather.