32 Kansai airport workers contract measles

Measles is spreading fast among workers at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, with 32 men and women in their 20s and 30s found to have contracted the viral disease since mid-August, officials have said.

The 32 include three workers — doctors who saw measles patients at the airport — who became infected Sunday.

Kansai Airports, which operates the major airport in the southern part of Osaka, is stepping up vigilance as measles is highly contagious and some of the workers are believed to not be vaccinated against it.

Keiko Taya, an official at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, explained at an emergency meeting at the airport on Friday that since the endemic measles virus transmission has been eliminated in Japan, the disease is believed to have come from travelers passing through the airport. She instructed all airport workers to measure their temperatures twice a day — in the morning and at night — and stay away from work if they run a fever or get a rash.

The airport confirmed its first case of the latest outbreak on Aug. 17. A female worker in her 20s who handles international flights had a fever on Aug. 9. The incubation period for measles is around 10 days, suggesting the woman was infected with the virus at the end of July.

On Aug. 26, another female employee was found to be infected, and the disease has spread mainly among workers at international departure desks.

Measles is highly contagious. If someone who has no immunity for the virus is in the same room as an infected person, the former will most likely get it. Transmission cannot be prevented by wearing masks or washing hands. The most effective way to prevent its spread is immunization.

The 32 infected so far are young workers with no immunity for the virus. Kansai Airports is currently checking how many of its 15,000 workers are not immunized.

A 19-year-old man from Hyogo Prefecture who used the airport at the end of July was also diagnosed with measles. After returning from Indonesia, he attended Justin Bieber’s concert on Aug. 14 at Makuhari Messe in the city of Chiba, where some 25,000 fans gathered, according to public health authorities and media reports.

The airport is crowded with many travelers during the summer, and during its peak Bon season from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21, an average of 60,000 passengers fly in and out of the airport per day.

“The outbreak seems to have passed its peak, but if someone who was exposed at the end of August develops symptoms around now, we could have another peak,” said Masaru Kinoshita, an official at the Osaka Prefectural Government.