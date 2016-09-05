Government leaning toward special, one-off legislation enabling Emperor to abdicate

The government is leaning toward adopting special legislation to enable the abdication of 82-year-old Emperor Akihito before discussing possible amendments to the Imperial House Law, sources said Monday.

Special legislation effective only for the current Emperor would not involve discussions on complicated Imperial House Law amendments, such as whether to set up a permanent abdication system, or whether to allow a married female member to stay within the Imperial family, they said.

Currently, posthumous succession is effectively the only type allowed as the Imperial House Law, enacted in 1947, lacks a provision for abdications.

This means amendments or a special law would be necessary to enable the aging Emperor to step down.

The Emperor last month indicated his readiness to abdicate in the future. In a rare video message to the public, he voiced concern that he could one day become unable to fulfill his role as the symbol of the state due to his advancing age.

Launching full discussions on the amendments now would delay legislation enabling any abdication, according to the sources.

Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, is first in line to the throne.

Of the 125 Japanese emperors so far, including ones whose actual existence is disputed, about half have abdicated, although the last to do so was Emperor Kokaku about 200 years ago.