G-20 leaders join hands against protectionism

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies voiced their opposition to protectionism and advocated free trade to support global economic growth as they wrapped up a two-day summit in China on Monday.

The G-20 leaders of advanced and emerging economies announced a communique later in the day in Hangzhou, pledging to use all available policy tools to accelerate growth amid expanding downside risks.

Touching on foreign exchange rates, the leaders reiterated that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability.

The summit had largely focused in its main sessions on spurring the global economy, countering protectionism and removing trade barriers.

Under a “Hangzhou Consensus” policy package adopted by the leaders, the economies will aim to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, as China, host of this year’s meeting, aims to demonstrate its leadership in the world economy.

The meeting came as global growth remained weaker than desirable amid a slowdown in emerging economies including China, with uncertainty also remaining over the possible effects of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

In the morning session, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that the downside risks to the global economy are increasing, and the group needs to respond with a sense of urgency, a Japanese spokesman said.

While inaugurating the summit Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets.

With the summit taking place after Britain’s June 23 vote to exit the EU and before November’s U.S. presidential election, the G-20 leaders mounted a defense of free trade and globalization and warned against isolationism.

The global economy has arrived “at a crucial juncture,” Xi said, in the face of sluggish demand, volatile financial markets and feeble trade and investment.

“Growth drivers from the previous round of technological progress are gradually fading, while a new round of technological and industrial revolution has yet to gain momentum,” he said.

The G-20 countries agreed at the end of the summit that all policy measures — including monetary, fiscal and structural reforms — should be used to achieve solid and sustainable economic growth.

“Commitment will be made to utilizing all three policy tools of monetary and fiscal policies and structural reforms to achieve solid, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

Xi also called on G-20 members to match their words with actions.

“We should turn the G-20 group into an action team, instead of a talk shop,” he said.

The leaders also discussed overcapacity in steel, for which China has come in for criticism.

To address excess supplies of steel that have spurred declines in steel prices and hurt trade, the G-20 leaders established a new forum where they can specifically discuss ways to deal with the glut.

The final communique said that “measures like subsidies are a root cause of market distortions” and that a forum will be set up “to monitor the process” of cutting overcapacity, according to EU officials.

The global steel industry is stuck with a huge oversupply now that Chinese demand is plummeting and economic growth has slowed.

China produces half the world’s steel but stands accused of dumping on global markets by the U.S. and European Union. All sides have slapped anti-dumping duties on each others’ products in various sectors.

But Chinese firms are suffering crippling losses from low steel prices, too, and Beijing has repeatedly pledged to cut overcapacity in the country.

In the final communique, the leaders also welcomed efforts to enable the Paris Agreement on climate change to enter into force by the end of 2016.

Ahead of the summit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said President Barack Obama would press Beijing to limit steel overcapacity at the meeting.

“Excess capacity distorts markets and the environment, harms our workers and runs counter to our efforts to achieve strong, sustainable and balanced growth,” Lew said in Washington.

Beijing has vowed to eliminate 100 million to 150 million tons of capacity — out of a total of 1.2 billion tons — by 2020.

To resolve geopolitical risks including a series of terrorist attacks, the leaders also discussed strategies for blocking terrorist funding and moving forward efforts to specify beneficial owners of dummy companies that are used for money laundering.

As a potential means to address disparities between rich and poor following the Panama Papers leak of documents concerning offshore entities and tax havens, the leaders confirmed cooperation to tackle tax avoidance.