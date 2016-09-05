Seoul says North Korea fires three ballistic missiles as world leaders meet in China

South Korea says North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast in a show of force timed to the Group of 20 economic summit in China.

North Korea regularly engages in missile and rocket tests, especially when the world’s eyes are turned to Northeast Asia.

World leaders are gathering for the G-20 summit of advanced and emerging economies in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China, which is the North’s only major ally.

On Monday on the sidelines of the summit, South Korean President Park Geun-hye criticized the North for what she called provocations that are hurting Seoul-Beijing ties.

The launches came hours after the leaders of South Korea and China, the North’s main diplomatic ally, met on the sidelines of the summit in Hangzhou.

The missiles were fired from a western region south of the capital Pyongyang, the South Korea’s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement just after noon local time. No other details were immediately available.

At their meeting earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart that China opposes the U.S. deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.

China has repeatedly expressed anger since the United States and South Korea made a final decision in July to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in the South to counter missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

“Mishandling the issue is not conducive to strategic stability in the region and could intensify disputes,” Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Park.

Beijing worries the system’s radar will be able to track its military capabilities.

North Korea, which had threatened a “physical response” against the THAAD decision, has conducted a series of military technology tests this year, including a fourth nuclear test in January, in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions that were tightened in March.

It fired a submarine-launched missile on August 24 that flew about 500 km (300 miles) toward Japan, a show of improving technological capability for the isolated country.

“North Korea’s fourth nuclear test and ballistic missile provocations this year have gravely damaged peace on the Korean Peninsula and the region and posed a challenge to the development of South Korea-China ties,” Park told Xi, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Officials in South Korea and the U.S. have tried to assuage Chinese fears, insisting that the move is designed purely to counter growing missile threats from North Korea, and not to target China.

Xi said China and South Korea shared “broad common interests” and should “cherish their existing cooperative foundation and overcome difficulties and challenges”, Xinhua reported. He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Since the decision to deploy THAAD in South Korea, China’s Defence Ministry has since confirmed that it is pressing ahead with its own anti-missile system tests.