DP presidential candidates battle over constitutional recognition of the SDF

Seiji Maehara, one of the three candidates running for president of the Democratic Party, demanded in a televised debate Sunday that the Self-Defense Forces be constitutionally recognized, a stance his two challengers opposed.

In the debate on NHK, the former foreign minister proposed that a new clause be added to Article 9 of the Constitution to define the SDF as a constitutional entity.

“I intend to propose intraparty discussions on the matter,” Maehara said. At the same time, however, he said he wants to maintain the existing two clauses in the article that renounce the right to wage war and ban the maintaining of land, sea and air forces as well as other war-making potential.

“I stand against any constitutional amendment that will allow Japan to unlimitedly exercise the right to collective self-defense and increase the probability of war,” he emphasized.

Rival Renho, the deputy president of the nation’s largest opposition party who only goes by one name, vowed to keep the pacifist article intact.

“I cannot understand why Article 9 revisions should be discussed,” she said.

“Instead, serious debates should be held on possible constitutional amendments related to local autonomy and family matters, as times have changed,” she said.

The third candidate, Yuichiro Tamaki, the DP’s deputy Diet affairs chief, stressed that he is “absolutely against” an Article 9 revision that will allow the nation to use military force overseas.

“Japan should stick to pacifism,” he said.

He also said a special court needs to be established to examine the constitutionality of bills submitted to the Diet.

According to a survey by Kyodo News, 21 of the 47 executives running the DP’s prefectural chapters nationwide support Renho in the presidential race, while six back Maehara and five support Tamaki.

The survey also found that 22 executives say electoral tie-ups with other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party, should continue to be pursued, more than double the number who say they should be scrapped.

In the leadership election, 206 points will be allocated to local chapters, 231 points to rank-and-file members, 294 to Diet members, and another 118 to those expected to be endorsed by the party in national elections. The three candidates will aim to win a majority of the 849 points.

All three candidates kicked off their campaigns in Osaka on Saturday, a day after filing their candidacies.

In their speeches, they sought support for their proposals for rebuilding the newly merged DP, which lost seats in the House of Councilors election in July despite teaming up with the JCP.

Before taking to the streets, the three participated in a public debate and held a joint news conference on Saturday.

Recalling their setbacks in the Upper House election, particularly in Osaka and other prefectural constituencies in the western part of the nation, Renho said that the party is “losing its centripetal force.”

Maehara and Tamaki both underscored the importance of the DP hammering out policies that can draw support from conservative voters.

During the debate, Maehara voiced fears that the Democratic Party’s presence “will decline further if Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike creates a new party in cooperation with Nippon Ishin no Kai,” a party born in western Japan that was until recently called Osaka Ishin no Kai.

The three candidates will speak at nine more locations before the election.