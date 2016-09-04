In wake of Fukuoka incident, most courts taking steps to enhance safety of lay judges

Most courts that are holding trials under the lay judge system are trying to enhance the safety of citizen judges after such judges involved in a gangster’s trial were approached by people associated with the defendant, a survey conducted by Kyodo News showed Sunday.

Many safety steps have been introduced with the help of court workers, such as driving judges to nearby stations and their homes, to prevent them from meeting anyone linked with defendants.

But some courts said in the survey that they are concerned about their workers’ increased workloads.

The survey covering 60 district courts and their branch offices across the nation was conducted after lay judges involved in the gangster’s trial at the Fukuoka District Court’s Kokura branch were approached by two acquaintances of the defendant who had been indicted on an attempted murder charge.

The two men were arrested in June on suspicion of intimidating the judges, the first such arrests since Japan’s lay judge system was introduced in 2009.

The Supreme Court in early July ordered courts nationwide to take steps to secure the safety of citizen judges in response to the Fukuoka incident.

In the survey, 57 of the 60 courts said they have introduced new steps to enhance the safety of lay judges or are considering measures since the incident in Fukuoka.

As newly introduced safety measures, 54 courts said in the survey, which allowed multiple answers, that they posted signs inside the court buildings saying making contact with lay judges is forbidden, and 33 courts said they started issuing verbal warnings to courtroom attendees.

The survey also showed 36 courts said they had already taken steps before the Fukuoka incident such as separating lay judges from other people in bathrooms and parking spaces, and five more courts said they took similar steps after the incident.

After the Fukuoka case, 16 courts said they began driving lay judges to nearby stations or other locations and nine courts said they have court staff accompany lay judges in the court buildings.

“There are plenty of things we can do (to improve security of lay judges) but it is hard to decide how far we should go in consideration of increased burdens on court employees,” said a court official.