Water-logged Tohoku braces for next typhoon

The storm-battered town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture told all 9,947 residents to evacuate Sunday ahead of Typhoon Namtheum, which is expected to hit the area Tuesday.

The Self-Defense Forces used helicopters to help residents get to shelters as officials made efforts to prevent the town from being cut off again by a typhoon.

“We learned from the previous cases that damage is unpredictable,” said Iwaizumi Mayor Katsumi Date. “Even if it is ultimately unnecessary, I thought that we should act early on.”

Warnings were still in effect for strong winds and heavy rain as the death toll from Typhoon Lionrock, which struck Tohoku before rolling over Hokkaido just last week, rose to 15.

As of Sunday, Namtheun was heading north toward Kyushu, the Meteorological Agency said, noting that warnings for strong wind, heavy rain and floods had been issued for Kyushu.

The toll reached 15 after the body of a 57-year-old man was found in Iwaizumi, police and local government officials said.

Lionrock became the first typhoon to land on the Pacific coast of Tohoku last Tuesday, dumping torrential rain over a wide area. Overflowing rivers wreaked havoc, stranding many communities in the largely agricultural northeast.

Iwaizumi lost nine elderly people who were buried without warning in a care facility that was engulfed by floodwaters from a nearby river.

Days later, about 1,000 people still remain stranded in Iwate, a prefectural official said.

“We are dispatching helicopters to bring food and necessary items to the isolated areas,” the official said.

Lionrock was the third typhoon to strike the northeast in about 10 days.

The previous two caused at least two deaths.