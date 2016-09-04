Idemitsu Kosan’s two main shareholders oppose merger with Showa Shell

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s two largest shareholders have unanimously adopted resolutions seeking to block the major oil wholesaler’s merger with peer Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. along with the Idemitsu founding family at an extraordinary stockholders’ meeting.

The two owner entities — the Idemitsu Culture and Welfare Foundation and the Idemitsu Museum of Arts Foundation — are headed by Shosuke Idemitsu, honorary chairman of Idemitsu and a member of the family.

Idemitsu’s management side needs to obtain approval of the merger from at least two-thirds of shareholders, but the family and the two public interest organizations have a combined 33.92 percent stake in the firm in terms of voting rights.

The management side plans to persuade board members and other executives of the foundations into supporting the merger it aims to carry out in April next year, but it is not an easy task, people familiar with the matter said.

The family opposes the merger partly because of Showa Shell’s close ties with Saudi Arabia.

Idemitsu Kosan has maintained a close relationship with Iran and descendants of the company’s founder are concerned about the merger amid intensifying tensions between the two countries.

In related moves Saturday, the organizations also changed their articles of incorporation to newly require two-thirds approval from board members for exercising their voting rights at an Idemitsu shareholders’ meeting.

The foundations previously conditioned simple majority approval from board members on exercising the rights but tightened the rule in order not to abuse the rights as entities with the highly public nature, informed sources said, adding the move is also aimed at escaping possible back tax payment orders by the National Tax Agency over donations of personal assets from the founding family.