Japan preparing better help for foreign residents and visitors in disasters

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, enterprises in the public and private sectors are taking steps to make sure foreign residents and tourists will know what to do in the event of earthquakes or other natural disasters.

In some cases, foreign residents have been invited to participate in disaster drills. Meanwhile, several municipalities are stating to use simplified forms of Japanese, including on street signs.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Sumida Ward will conduct an emergency drill Sunday at Tokyo Skytree, a popular tourist destination. Loudspeakers and English-speaking translators will be used to evacuate tourists from the 634-meter tower.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward is planning to hold a workshop in English to teach life-saving techniques and places where stockpiles of water, food and other emergency supplies can be found. Municipal officials also plan to visit Japanese-language schools in the ward to conduct disaster training.

Companies appear eager to participate.

Life Drone, a seller of emergency supplies, started rental services for foreigners this month. The Tokyo-based firm will work with travel agencies to provide backpacks containing leaflets in English, emergency rations and a portable toilet.

“With the Tokyo Olympics coming in four years, we want travelers who can’t carry emergency supplies in their baggage to enjoy their sightseeing activities without worry,” said company representative Akira Fukuta.

Since 1995, Hirosaki University’s sociolinguistics laboratory has been studying ways to communicate disaster information in Japanese that is easy to understand, using only 2,000 words and 12 grammar constructs that are believed to be understood by more than 80 percent of foreigners who have resided in Japan for at least a year.

“(As a result), we can communicate information to foreign residents quickly, soon after a disaster, without taking time for translation,” said Kazuyuki Sato, a professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the university in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture. “Anyone can become a translator by repeated practice on paraphrasing.”

The city already uses such simplified Japanese on its street signs.

Out west, Osaka has started using simple Japanese expressions in its emergency announcements at City Hall.

In the meantime, the Shimane Prefectural Government has drawn up a manual on paraphrasing techniques for simple Japanese expressions.