Japan aims to raise food self-sufficiency to 55% by 2050

New estimates by the agriculture ministry show that the nation can raise its food self-sufficiency to 55 percent in 2050 from 39 percent now, sources said.

The estimates are based on the assumption that Japan will maintain its current farm production while the population declines. The long-term estimates on food self-sufficiency are the first the ministry has ever made.

According to the estimates, daily food demand will drop from 307 billion kilocalories in 2014 to 220 billion in 2050 due to the fall in population.

To maintain the current output, the ministry believes it necessary to boost productivity, maintain the farming workforce and prevent farmland from being abandoned.

For productivity growth, the ministry calls for making better use of information technologies, developing cultivation techniques to raise yields and using robots to make up for an expected manpower decrease. Also proposed is the further promotion of exports.

If these measures are taken, the nation will be able to maintain 4.13 million hectares of farmland in 2050, down slightly from the 4.5 million hectares in 2015.

Japan’s food self-sufficiency on a calorie basis has nearly halved from 73 percent in 1965, the year after the previous Tokyo Olympics.

In terms of value, food self-sufficiency is expected to rise from 66 percent now to 90 percent in 2050 if the current output is maintained.

As part of preparations for the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, the government and the ruling bloc aim to draw up measures in autumn to boost the international competitiveness of the domestic agricultural sector.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to start related work as early as Tuesday, mainly by its agriculture and forestry division, which is headed by Shinjiro Koizumi, a son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.