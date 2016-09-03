Expert plays down Tepco president’s order not to use the term ‘meltdown’ in 2011 nuclear crisis

The head of a panel of international nuclear experts Friday played down the importance of the decision by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to not use the term “core meltdown” in describing the situation at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear complex in the early days of the disaster in March 2011.

“They were trying to bring the reactor into a safe situation,” Dale Klein, head of the five-expert panel called the Nuclear Reform Monitoring Committee overseeing Tepco’s nuclear safety efforts, said at a press conference.

“Their focus was on safety or safe operation, not necessarily a choice of words,” he said.

Klein, a former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission chairman, referred to the instruction by then President Masataka Shimizu to not use the term “core meltdown,” which was revealed in June by a third-party commission which had investigated the utility’s handling of the nuclear disaster.

Klein said that U.S. nuclear regulators “typically do not use the word meltdown,” adding that Tepco’s internal communication was poor at that time but is improving.

On March 11, 2011, a powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami crippled the seaside power station in Fukushima Prefecture, leading to nuclear meltdowns at three of the six reactors due to a loss of cooling water.