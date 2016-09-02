Turkey claims gains against Islamic State in Syria, says Kurds didn’t retreat east of Euphrates

Turkey said Thursday it had made gains against Islamic State jihadis on the ninth day of an offensive in neighboring Syria to clear the border area of IS fighters and a Kurdish militia.

The Turkish army said it had cleared “terrorist elements” out of three villages west of Jarabulus — a border town taken from Islamic State militants by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels last week.

The villages — Zavgar, Tal al-Agbar and Kiliyeh — lie in territory where Turkish-backed forces have been fighting Islamic State.

The military said it had carried out artillery strikes on Zavgar and Kiliyeh.

Turkey says it has cleared dozens of villages of “terrorists” since the start of its unprecedented Syria operation on Aug. 24.

After taking Jarabulus without much resistance on the first day of the offensive, Turkey carried out strikes against a Kurdish militia that Ankara regards as a terror group.

A Turkish soldier was killed last week inside Syria when his tank was hit by a rocket fired by the YPG. Turkey responded with bombardments it said killed two dozen “terrorists.

The strikes on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units militia (YPG) caused alarm in Washington, which regards the group as an ally in the fight against Islamic State.

Turkey on Wednesday denied a U.S. claim it had agreed a truce with the YPG but the Turkish-backed fighters confirmed there was at least a lull in the fighting.

While pressing its Syria offensive, Turkey has also been reinforcing its defenses to prevent cross-border attacks.

NTV television said Turkey was building a wall between Jarabulus and Karkamis on the Turkish side of the border.

Jarabulus residents who fled the town when it was taken over by Islamic State in 2013, have meanwhile begun to return, television images showed.

Turkish forces have also been clearing the area of mines planted by the jihadis.

Controlled explosions on Thursday sent huge clouds of dust and smoke into the sky, an AFP photographer said, adding that artillery fire could also be heard on the other side of the border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday meanwhile dismissed claims that a Syrian Kurdish militia had retreated east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria following Turkish strikes against the group.

“Right now, people say they have gone to the east but we say no, they haven’t crossed,” he said during a speech at Ankara’s Esenboga airport, referring to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Ankara sees as a terror organization linked to separatist rebels in southeast Turkey.

Erdogan said he did not believe what others, including the United States, said about the YPG crossing the river, adding that Turkey would be aware if the militia had moved.

Erdogan’s remarks appeared to be in reference to comments made by a U.S. defense official to AFP Monday that Kurdish forces had “all” moved east of the Euphrates.

The president also said he would prevent the YPG from creating a Syrian Kurdish region on Turkey’s southern border.

“No one can expect us to permit a terror corridor to be created. We will not allow it,” referring to a desire by Syrian Kurdish groups to unite the three “cantons” already in place in northern Syria.

His comments come more than a week after Turkey launched an unprecedented military operation to clear the border area of Islamic State jihadis and halt the westward advance of the YPG.

On Thursday, Ankara said it had cleared dozens of villages of “terrorists” after taking the town of Jarabulus without much resistance on the first day of the offensive.

During the operation, dubbed Euphrates Shield, Turkey has also carried out strikes against the YPG.

It regards the YPG as a sister organization to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency that has left over 40,000 dead since 1984.

The PKK is proscribed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the U.S., but the YPG is allied with the latter against IS.

Washington has given training and equipment to the group while it retakes areas from the extremists.