Putin sees opening with Japan on World War II-era island dispute

Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a conciliatory tone before talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a territorial dispute that’s prevented the two countries from signing a World War II peace treaty.

Resolving the conflict over four islands occupied by the Soviet Union in the final days of the war should be part of “setting the stage for the development of intergovernmental relations for the long term,” Putin said in an interview on Thursday as he prepared to meet with Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Friday. “We’re not talking about some exchange or some sale, we are talking about finding a solution where neither of the parties would feel defeated or a loser.”

Russia is seeking warmer relations with Japan to woo investment as progress on deepening business ties with China has stalled. The two leaders are discussing the islands, called the Northern Territories by Japan and the Southern Kurils by Russia, for the second time this year after Abe met Putin in Sochi in May, snubbing an appeal by U.S. President Barack Obama not to visit. Putin plans to travel to Japan in December, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

While “we don’t trade in territories,” Russia “would very much like to find a solution to this problem with our Japanese friends,” Putin said. If it “can reach a similarly high level of trust” with Japan as it now enjoys with China “then we can find some sort of compromise,” he said.

A 1956 treaty signed by the Soviet Union and Japan almost resolved the islands dispute until “the Japanese side refused to adhere to it and then the Soviet Union basically nullified” the deal, Putin said. “I don’t think it’s closer than in 1956 but, in any case, we resumed a dialogue on this subject.”

Putin will follow the Abe meeting with a trip to the Group of 20 summit in China. He’ll be eager to show that Russia hasn’t been left isolated by U.S. and European Union sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, which together with the collapse in oil prices tipped his country into its worst recession in two decades.

Trade with China, Russia’s biggest single partner, contracted 28 percent to $63.6 billion last year, compared with the countries’ joint target of $100 billion. Turnover with Japan, Russia’s eighth-largest partner, declined by almost 31 percent to $21.3 billion, with commodities accounting for more than three-quarters of Russian exports by value, according to the customs service in Moscow.