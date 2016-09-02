Otaru kin receive remains of Japanese soldier killed during fierce post-surrender 1945 Kuril battle

The remains of a former Imperial Japanese Army soldier were returned to his family in the Hokkaido city of Otaru on Thursday after they were discovered last year on the Kuril island of Shumshu in Russia.

The island, at the northern end of the Kuril chain, was the site of a fierce battle between Japanese and Soviet troops in August 1945 just after Japan’s surrender in World War II. The remains were the first ones found on the island that have been identified as those of a Japanese.

Receiving the remains, a member of the soldier’s family said that to relatives, the war does not really end unless they see their loved ones’ remains.

Brought home this time were the remains of Shigeichi Idoi, from Otaru. He was 23 years old at that time he died.

“I’m really glad that I can see this day thanks to everyone,” his younger sister, Ai, 76, said after receiving the remains 71 years after the end of the war. “Our parents should also be delighted in heaven.”

A Russian investigative team found the remains in August last year in a trench, together with his metal identification card and personal seal.

The remains were returned to Japan last November. The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry identified them through a DNA test in June.

According to Ai, Shigeichi was the eldest son of their parents and went to war in 1942. In 1948, the family received an official report that he had died in the war on the island on Aug. 18, 1945, three days after Japan’s surrender.

The battle on the island lasted several days from that day. Some 600 Japanese and 3,000 Soviet soldiers are believed to have been killed or wounded.

Japan started collecting the remains of Japanese on the islands in 1990, recovering 43 sets so far. Progress has been slow due partly to severe weather conditions.