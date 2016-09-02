57% of Japanese cautious about using credit cards: survey

A majority of Japanese people are cautious about using credit cards, according to the results of the Cabinet Office’s first public opinion survey on the payment method released Thursday.

In the survey, 57.9 percent of respondents were negative about actively using credit cards, while 39.8 percent were positive.

As reasons for their reluctance, 55.4 percent said that they felt no inconvenience without credit cards, 41.3 percent were concerned that their cards could go missing or be stolen, and 35.4 percent were worried about breaches of personal information.

The survey found 57.4 percent called for strengthening crackdowns on credit card fraud, 52.3 percent demanded the development of a legal framework to ensure the safety of card transactions, and 30.2 percent sought improvement in face-to-face services to advise measures to cope with credit card fraud.

In the survey, 3,000 people aged 18 and over were interviewed across the country between July 21 and 31. Of those, 60.5 percent gave valid responses.

The government is working to promote a cashless economy, bracing for a further rise in the number of visitors from overseas ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.