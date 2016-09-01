Government targets lifting Fukushima no-go zone evacuation order by end of fiscal 2021

The government said Wednesday it will work to lift its evacuation order in the no-go zone around the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station by the end of fiscal 2021.

In line with the target, the government will set up reconstruction bases within the zone for radiation cleanups and infrastructure restoration in the area, heavily contaminated with radiation from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. power plant, which was knocked out in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The strategy was adopted at a joint meeting of the government’s Reconstruction Promotion Council and Nuclear Emergency Response Headquarters.

“Based on the basic policy, we will embark on reconstruction work in the zone as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the meeting.

For Fukushima areas with lower levels of contamination, the government decided in June last year to lift the evacuation orders by March 2017.

On Wednesday, the Nuclear Emergency Response Headquarters also showed plans to use state funds, or taxpayer money, for the decontamination of the highly polluted area.

The government in December 2013 estimated the costs of radiation cleanup at ¥2.5 trillion and decided to finance the decontamination work with proceeds from the sale of state-owned Tepco shares.

In reality, however, the decontamination costs are ballooning beyond the estimated level.