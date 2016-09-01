Weeklies: Abe confidante Yamamoto pressured securities watchdog in 2012 over probe involving acquaintance

Weekly magazines will report that Kozo Yamamoto, minister for regional revitalization, put pressure on the securities watchdog in the Diet in 2012 over its probe into an insider trading case involving an acquaintance, Kyodo News learned Wednesday.

Yamamoto, 68, declined comment about the reports that will appear in full in the Shukan Shincho and Shukan Bunshun magazines to be published Thursday. An outline of the allegation has already been posted on a Shincho-linked website.

According to official Diet records, Yamamoto raised the issue in a Lower House subcommittee meeting in March 2012, saying, “I wonder if we need the (Securities and Exchange) Surveillance Commission, given that only it can carry out this kind of investigation.”

The website outline said that Yamamoto’s “acquaintance” was a former executive of major brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. who has been convicted of leaking undisclosed information on tender offers.

It also said a former president of a finance company, convicted for gaining the insider information, was assured “many times” by the former executive that “Mr. Yamamoto will cover up the case, so it’s OK,” quoting an aide to the former president.

The securities watchdog investigated the former executive and others in connection with the insider trading case in September 2011 and he was among those arrested by prosecutors later.

Yamamoto is serving his seventh term as a Lower House member. He secured his first ministerial post in the latest Cabinet reshuffle on Aug. 3.

He is considered as one of the key architects of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Abenomics policy mix, aimed at lifting Japan out of chronic deflation.