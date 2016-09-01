Panel finds nothing illegal in Tokyo Olympic bid

An independent panel commissioned by the Japanese Olympic Committee has found nothing illegal in a payment made to a Singapore consulting firm in connection with Tokyo’s bid to host the 2020 Games.

A report by the panel released Thursday said a $2.8 million Singapore dollar ($2 million) payment to the consultancy Black Tidings for bid planning services and lobbying advice was legitimate.

The panel concluded that Tokyo bid executives had no knowledge of the link between the head of Black Tidings, Ian Tan Tong Han, and the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack, who is facing corruption charges in France.

“The investigation concludes that the contents and execution process of the payment are not in violation of any Japanese law,” lawyer Yoshihisa Hayakawa, who headed the panel, told a news conference. “Any violation of the IOC code of ethics also could not be found.”

The panel, comprised two lawyers and a certified public accountant, said that Tan deserved the payment based on detailed reports he provided the committee that demonstrated his ability to lobby effectively and provide useful information for the bid committee.

The report noted, however, that the payment was twice the average of what the Tokyo bid committee paid to other consultants. Hayakawa said the team also did not receive an exact accounting of how Tan spent the money.

In addition, the investigation team was unable to speak directly to Tan, Diack or his son, Papa Massata Diack, due to the ongoing French corruption investigation and didn’t have access to official committee documents that had been destroyed when the bidding process ended. The team largely relied on documents that had been kept by former committee members.

“Personally, I regret we could not interview them. If we could have met Mr. Tan, especially, I’m sure we could have examined what exactly happened in this case,” Hayakawa said.

Suspicion about the Black Tidings payment arose in the course of the French investigation into Diack, once one of the most influential men in sports, and his son, who is wanted in France on bribery, money laundering and corruption charges.

Tan is one of Papa Massata Diack’s very close friends. They were so close that Tan named his child, born in 2014, “Massata,” according to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russia’s athletic doping scandal.

According to French prosecutors, the $2.8 million Singapore dollar payment is thought to have been transferred from Japan to the Singapore account of Black Tidings in two segments in July and October 2013.

Tokyo was chosen in September 2013 as the Olympic host, and the elder Diack, then an International Olympic Committee member, had a vote and influence over blocs of other votes as a high-profile figure in the organization.

The widening of the French probe to the 2020 Olympic bidding process has put heavy pressure on Tokyo organizers and the IOC, which has sought to distance itself from the FIFA and IAAF corruption scandals and insisted that it had cleaned up since a bid scandal over the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.