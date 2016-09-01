Details emerge of Wakayama armed standoff

Details have been emerging of the 17½-hour standoff with a gunman in the city of Wakayama on Wednesday.

Officers said Thursday the former construction worker held two handguns with the safety catch unlocked, ready to shoot at any minute. He demanded that police bring him food and beer.

Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, had threatened to fire the guns even when he was negotiating with investigators or heading to the bathroom, causing the prolonged standoff, police said.

Eventually he shot himself in the stomach, fatally.

Mizobata was the main suspect in a shooting Monday at a small construction company in Wakayama in which one employee was killed and three others were injured, one seriously. The motive for the attack is not known.

During a news conference on Wednesday evening, Kenji Maruki, chief of criminal investigation at the Wakayama Prefectural Police, stressed the police did their utmost during the standoff to ensure the community’s safety.

“Even one wrong move would have made a huge impact on the entire case,” he said. “We put the safety of local residents first.”

Police said Mizobata was spotted near the scene of the shooting on Tuesday night but when officers approached him, he fired four shots at their police car, shattering its windows. No one was injured, and he escaped.

He then holed himself up in an apartment early Wednesday with two handguns, beginning a standoff that received widespread media coverage in a country where gun crime is rare. Television reports showed riot police in bulletproof vests and helmets standing downstairs while police tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to surrender.

“I won’t surrender, I’m prepared to kill myself,” the police quoted the suspect as saying.

All residents of the apartment building were safely evacuated by police.

Mizobata shot himself in the stomach shortly before riot police stormed in to capture him, Wakayama police said.

He was hospitalized and died about two hours later.

In his exchanges with a police negotiator, the suspect asked police to bring him food and beer and to deliver ¥2 million in cash to his mother.

A bag he left behind in the apartment contained the cash and a letter which appeared to be written by the suspect. Police also found a knife, syringes and small plastic bags, in a possible sign of drug use.

Mizobata was convicted of a drugs offense last year and was out on bail at the time of the shooting. His conviction was recently finalized and he was supposed to go to prison on Monday to begin his prison term.

National Police Agency statistics show there have been fewer than 10 shooting deaths each year in Japan in recent years, a number that dropped to just one case in 2015.