Masuzoe pays up for abusing official metro car while Tokyo governor

Former Tokyo Gov. Yoichi Masuzoe has returned ¥65,029 to the metropolitan government for his inappropriate use of an official car while he was in office.

Masuzoe paid the amount Aug. 19 at the request of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government two days earlier, it was learned Tuesday.

The metropolitan government requested payments for his use of an official car to watch baseball games at Tokyo Dome on Aug. 18 and 29 last year and to attend a classical concert at NHK Hall in Shibuya Ward on Dec. 23.

Audit and inspection commissioners in the metropolitan government had asked the Tokyo Finance Bureau to have Masuzoe repay the related expenses by the end of August.

The figure includes the cost of the drivers and gasoline needed to shuttle him between his home and the destinations.