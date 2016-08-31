U.S. Marine held in alleged bid to enter woman’s apartment in Okinawa

A U.S. Marine has been arrested in Okinawa Prefecture on suspicion of attempting to enter a woman’s residence, local police said Wednesday.

Isaac Edward Harkless, 26, who is stationed at Camp Courtney in the city of Uruma, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of trying to enter the woman’s second-floor apartment in the neighboring village of Yomitan at around 5:20 p.m.

The company employee, 45, called the police after hearing someone trying to turn the locked doorknob on her apartment door, according to the police.

When the police arrived, they found Harkless standing in the passage outside her apartment.

The suspect is refusing to answer questions, according to an investigative source.