Abe may prioritize economic cooperation in hopes of solving island dispute with Russia

In what would be a significant change in policy, the government is considering prioritizing economic assistance to Russia even if there is no progress in the long-standing territorial dispute, according to sources.

Japan has maintained that it would only give economic assistance to Russia if there was progress in the row over the Russian-controlled islands off Hokkaido.

Ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin early next month in Vladivostok, Japan is considering giving priority to economic cooperation with the aim of building bilateral trust, judging that such an approach will eventually help in resolving the territorial dispute, the sources said.

In the talks with Putin, Abe is expected to commit Japanese support for the development of the Russian Far East, a region important to the Russian leader. The meeting is set to be held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum this Friday and Saturday.

“Seeing that our previous policy did not bring about progress in territorial negotiations, we need to change our way of thinking,” a government source said.

Part of the economic assistance package to Russia, the eight-point cooperation plan that Abe presented to Putin at their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in May, will be implemented as early as this year, the sources said.

In Sochi, Abe said he agreed with Putin to take a “new approach” in resolving the long-standing dispute over the islands.

Abe did not unveil the specifics of the “new approach,” but Japan’s plan to move forward the eight-point plan could be part of the new path.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Monday that details of the plan are expected to be discussed at the Abe-Putin meeting in Vladivostok.

Under the eight-point plan focusing on the development of the Russian Far East, Japan may offer Russia technological assistance to boost production of oil and natural gas and construct a medical center featuring Japan’s state-of-art technology.

But even if Japan goes ahead with economic assistance, there is no guarantee that Russia will become conciliatory over the territorial issue, which has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty, other government sources and political observers said.

Japan and Russia remain apart in their views in the spat over the Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group, with Tokyo maintaining the stance that ownership of the isles must be resolved before concluding a postwar peace treaty.

For its part, Moscow says territorial and peace treaty issues are not directly connected and that it took the islets legitimately at the end of World War II.