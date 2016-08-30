Japan Tourism Agency seeking 58% budget increase to build on boom in visitors

The Japan Tourism Agency is asking for ¥31.6 billion in the fiscal 2017 budget, a 58.0 percent increase over last year, as it tries to boost the number of foreign visitors.

The request includes ¥15.5 billion for measures to make the country more tourist-friendly, such as the establishment of new visitor information centers. In addition, ¥11.5 billion will be earmarked primarily for promotions targeted at wealthy individuals in various countries in Europe as well as the United States and Australia.

The goal is to achieve the government’s target of drawing 40 million foreign visitors by 2020 when the Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, and 60 million by 2030.

The agency plans to provide subsidies to help municipalities open new tourist centers in sightseeing spots to disseminate information and promote local cultural attractions.

Also planned is assistance in setting up multilingual signposts at stations, airports, seaports and other transportation facilities.

At present, tourists from East Asia, such as China and South Korea, account for more than 70 percent of all visitors to Japan. The agency hopes to attract wealthy European, U.S. and Australian visitors because they tend to stay longer and enjoy culturally oriented attractions.

The agency intends to launch tourism promotion campaigns through major overseas advertising agencies and television networks such as CNN and the BBC.

Other planned measures include an increase in accommodations and the establishment of an agency division specializing in business hotel support.